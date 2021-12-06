Man facing attempted murder charge after alleged road rage incident

Dec. 6—A Huntsville man has been arrested in Cullman County after an alleged road rage incident. According a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff's office, deputies arrested James Allen Milligan, 72, after a reported shooting in the Good Hope area Sunday afternoon. Milligan is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and menacing.

One person was shot, but details on the victim have not been release.

He is currently being held in the Cullman County Detention Center.