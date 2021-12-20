A Tallahassee man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting at a party injured two people, one of whom remains hospitalized in intensive care.

Donta’ious Weston, 18, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery using a deadly weapon in connection with the Dec. 11 shooting at Mission Hills apartments.

Crime scene tape

Weston fled the apartment and was on the run for eight days before he was taken into custody by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.

According to victim accounts in court records, Weston arrived at the party and seemed intoxicated. He lifted his shirt showing a handgun in his waistband and was confrontational with other guests.

Weston got into a fight with one guest, according to court records, and began firing during the incident.

One victim was hit in the abdomen and suffered a small spine fracture. A second victim who remains in the ICU was shot in the chest and arm.

Tallahassee Police Department detectives recovered 14 spent 9mm casings from the scene.

According to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence, in 2021 there have been 74 shootings, in which 16 have been killed and at least 49 have been injured, in Tallahassee and Leon County.

Contact Karl Etters at ketters@tallahassee.com or @KarlEtters on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Man facing attempted murder charges in Mission Hills apartment shooting