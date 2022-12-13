Man facing attempted murder, other charges after hours-long standoff in Richmond

A man was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges after an hours-long standoff in Richmond Monday.

Deputies were dispatched to the 6100 block of Arba Pike in Richmond in reference to a possible shooting shortly after 2:45 p.m., the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, a female had called 911 to report that her boyfriend had shot at her multiple times, striking her at least once. She then took cover in a nearby outbuilding.

>> Richmond murder suspect arrested in Nevada

A deputy who was already nearby arrived within minutes and made contact with the man, identified as Anthony Alexander, 58, of Richmond.

Alexander initially began to follow the deputy’s commands, but for an unknown reason ran inside the home, the sheriff’s office said.

Additional officers arrived on scene and surrounded the home.

Alexander, who was believed to be armed with at least one firearm, continued to refuse officer’s commands so the Richmond S.W.A.T. team was requested to assist.

>> Richmond police investigating after woman found dead with gunshot wound

Shortly after, the S.W.A.T. team arrived and began attempts to communicate with Alexander.

The sheriff’s office says contact was made with Alexander on multiple occasions and he continued to refuse any cooperation.

After several hours of failed negotiations through the phone and a loudspeaker, Alexander was taken into custody after officers used less-lethal methods, according to the sheriff’s office.

Alexander was taken to Reid Health for an evaluation where he was later transported to the Wayne County Jail for charges of attempted murder, strangulation, intimidation, criminal recklessness and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

The female was transported to Reid Health and is in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation into the incident is ongoing.



