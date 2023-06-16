Man facing new charge in addition to reckless homicide in Miami County shooting

The man who went to the Miamisburg Police Department and admitted to killing a woman in a deadly shooting is now facing a new charge.

Brian Mason, 58, has now been charged with having weapons while under disability in addition to reckless homicide, according to court records.

News Center 7 previously reported back that Mason was arrested after turning himself in after claiming to have killed Michelle L. Elliot, 57, on Montgomery County Line Road in Miami County back in March.

Body camera video showed Mason telling a Miamisburg Police officer he was showing a friend how to shoot a gun when it, “went off and shot her in the chest.”

Officers later found Elliot dead at the home.

Mason’s trial is scheduled to start on June 27.