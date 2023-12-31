Man facing charges after alleged shooting in Monroe County

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say a man is in custody after an alleged shooting Friday night in Monroe County.

On Friday at about 10:44 p.m., troopers say they launched an investigation into a shooting that happened near in the intersection of Mount Nebo Road and Lakeside Drive in Middle Smithfield Township.

After the investigation, it was found by state police that Ryan Dane Martin shot six rounds from a nine-millimeter handgun into an occupied car after an altercation.

No injuries were reported in the isolated shooting and there is no threat to the public, according to PSP.

Walker Township dairy business in ruins after fire

PSP located Martin and he was taken into custody without incident.

Martin is facing several charges, including two counts of aggravated assault, attempted homicide, and other related offenses.

According to court documents, Martin was unable to pay the 250,000 cash bail and is currently being held in the Monroe County Prison with a preliminary hearing scheduled for January 10.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.