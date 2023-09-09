Man facing charges after allegedly assaulting man he thought was someone else

An alleged case of mistaken identity led to an assault in Dayton earlier this week.

Police were called out to the 2700 block of Triangle View Drive late Thursday morning on reports of an active assault, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed Friday in Dayton Municipal Court.

When they got to the scene, police detained Joshua Lesko, 34, of Vandalia, in the back of a cruiser. Officers then went to speak to the man who was “actively bleeding from the back of his head.”

The man told police that Lesko mistook him for a person named “Cory” and started to assault him, court records state.

Lesko allegedly threw a glass bottle at the man, “stabbed him with a metal fence hanger,” and punched him in his face. Court records note police were shown video of the man trying to run from Lesko, but he followed and continued to try and assault him.

Lesko was arrested and booked in the Montgomery County Jail, where he remains. He was charged Friday with two counts of felonious assault.