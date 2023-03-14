Man facing charges after allegedly breaking into 2 Bridgeville homes

A man is behind bars after police say he broke into two different Bridgeville homes while the residents were at home Monday morning.

Bridgeville neighbors are on high alert after police say a man started burglarizing houses along Chartiers Street.

Officers say it was 9:20 a.m. when the suspect climbed through a bedroom window.

On Channel 11 News at 11 p.m., what one homeowner did when she came face to face with the intruder.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man dead after shooting in Banksville; suspect in custody Family, friends honor 2 teen victims killed in South Strabane Township crash Pittsburgh police searching for missing, vulnerable 14-year-old boy VIDEO: Airbags stolen from cars in Allegheny; Monroeville police believe thief has knowledge of vehicles DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts