Man facing charges after allegedly firing shots at officers, deputies

A man is facing charges for allegedly firing shots at law enforcement Saturday night.

Around 10:35 p.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a domestic situation at a home in Plain City, our news partners at WBNS report.

When Plain City Police officers arrived on scene, they heard shots fired in thier direction from a window at the home.

Officers called for additional law enforcement including Union County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Marysville Division of Police and the Columbus Division of Police.

Crews set up a perimeter and heard more shots coming from inside the home.

Police said James Lemaster, 36, showed up in the garage and fired toward officers.

Law enforcement returned fire, injuring Lemaster.

Police said Lemaster is in stable condition after being treated at an area hospital.

He is charged with felonious assault and other charges are pending including domestic violence charges and assault on a peace officer.















