Man facing charges after allegedly fleeing police, wrecking into Port Authority bus

A man with an active warrant is facing a dozen charges after crashing into the back of a Port Authority bus.

Police arrested 21-year-old Darnell Manson from McKees Rocks May 4.

According to the criminal complaint, Pittsburgh police had Manson and his passenger pulled over by Station Square. The officer says Manson sped away and moments later he crashed into the back of a PAT bus near the T station off the Smithfield Street Bridge. The complaint states three people were hurt.

The complaint goes on to say that Manson got out of the car and started running through the Mount Washington Tunnel. Pittsburgh police ended up arresting him a short time later when they saw him walking near the tracks.

During a search, officers say they found two bricks of heroin, marijuana and more than $1,000 in cash.

A man also called police to report finding a gun on the sidewalk near the Wabash Tunnel that he heard fall to the ground as a car sped past him. Police say the serial numbers on the gun were altered.

Manson had an active warrant for violating parole. A few years ago, he was convicted of gun and drug charges as well as eluding police in Robinson Township.

Manson is facing very similar charges which include tampering with evidence, possession, resisting arrest, reckless driving, eluding police, carrying a gun without a license along with several others.

The Port Authority is handling the investigation.

Public transportation commuters lost access to the Mount Washington Transit Tunnel after the crash since it was closed for about two hours. Buses and rail cars detoured to the South Hills Junction by traveling through Allentown.

Channel 11 covered the scene as it happened. Click here for the original coverage.

