Man facing charges after armed robbery at Lawrence County Dollar General

A man is facing charges after an armed robbery at a Dollar General in New Castle on Monday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from New Castle police, officers responded to the Dollar General store on Croton Avenue at 1:47 p.m.

Once on scene, officers learned that a man entered the store and purchased cigarettes. During the purchase, the man pulled a gun out of his pocket and pointed it at the cashier, then put the gun away and left the store parking lot in a silver Honda.

Police searched the area and found a vehicle matching that description in the 200 block of Fern Street.

As officers surrounded the residence, the suspect exited the front door with a gun in his hand and began walking towards his vehicle.

Police said the suspect ignored their commands and lifted the gun in the air and said, “boom, boom, boom” before getting into his vehicle and attempting to drive away.

Police stopped him and ordered him out of the vehicle. He was taken into custody.

The firearm had one round in the chamber, according to police.

The suspect has been identified as 53-year-old Richard Peluso of New Castle.

Peluso has been charged with attempted robbery, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and terroristic threats.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

