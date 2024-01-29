Man facing charges after attempts to disarm peace officers

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A homeless man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted and tried to disarm two peace officers.

Kenneth Wesley Smith, 26, was arrested on two counts of disarming a police officer — firearm, a first-degree felony; two counts of assault against peace officer/military, a third-degree felony; and interference with a peace officer, a class B misdemeanor, the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Woman facing felony charges after attempting $40K in fraudulent withdrawals

On Sunday, officers with SLCSO were dispatched on reports of a homeless man trespassing near Fort Union, sleeping in a hallway. Officers met with the manager, who reportedly told them they asked the man to leave, but he refused, the affidavit states.

The officers confronted the man, who identified himself as Smith. When the officers asked Smith to stand up and place his hands behind his back, he reportedly refused. Officers said they then tried to grab Smith but he kept pulling away.

Officers then tried to stabilize Smith on their car and on the ground, but Smith started fighting them, the affidavit states. One officer tried to stun Smith with his taser but was unsuccessful, the affidavit states.

During the fight, officers said Smith tried to grab their firearms twice.

Additional officers arrived, helped gain control of Smith, and put him in cuffs, the affidavit states.

Smith was then taken to the Salt Lake County Jail on the previously mentioned charges.

Smith reportedly has two active no bail warrants, one for assault on a police officer, the affidavit states.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.