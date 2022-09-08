Man facing charges after body of missing Cincinnati woman found in Elsmere

A man is facing charges after human remains belonging to a missing Cincinnati woman were found in a wooded area in Elsmere Saturday.

Kadidra Roberts, 28, was reported missing on Aug. 25. from her residence in the West End.

According to the Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 53-year-old Theodore Lamont Myers in connection to the death of Roberts.

According to court documents, Myers told detectives he met Roberts at an event in downtown Cincinnati.

Myers told detectives he dumped the body in a grave he dug in the woods and threw Roberts' clothes in the trash, according to court documents.

Myers has been charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Officials said additional charges may be pending.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man facing charges after body of missing woman found in Elsmere