Man facing charges connected to SWAT standoff in Miamisburg

A Dayton man is facing charges in connection to his involvement in an hours-long SWAT standoff in Miamisburg earlier this month.

The incident happened the evening of April 12 in the 500 block of Cherry Hill Drive. Miamisburg Police Detective Sergeant Jeff Muncy previously said the incident started when an officer saw a man that had multiple felony warrants, including drug warrants. When police tried to detain the suspect, he fled into an apartment.

Jeffrey Myers, 41, was indicted Friday on inducing panic, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Muncy said it was known to police that Myers had a gun with him at the time of the incident .

SWAT was called to the scene after Myers barricaded himself in the apartment and refused to come out, Muncy said.

Muncy says police used a PA system for nearly two hours along with Facebook messenger to speak to the Myers and try to get him to come out.

“Myers made statements to a girlfriend via social media to the effect that he would not be arrested alive and that he would ‘commit suicide by cop,’” according to an affidavit and statement of facts from Miamisburg Municipal Court.

Crews on scene eventually shot pepper canisters into the apartment, and Myers came out of the home and was taken into custody.

The standoff lasted more than four hours, according to court records.

Myers is in custody, according to court records.