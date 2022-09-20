Man facing charges in connection with alleged road rage stabbing in Quincy

A man has been arrested in connection with a road rage incident that resulted in a stabbing in Quincy last week, officials said.

Zakar Bell-Warren, 20, of Hyde Park, is slated to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on charges including armed assault to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the Quincy Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed in the area of Quincy Shore Drive and Sea Street on the afternoon of Sept. 15 spoke with witnesses who claimed Bell-Warren had stabbed someone in an apparent road rage attack.

Police say Bell-Warren was also armed with a firearm at the time of the incident.

Bell-Warren was nabbed by Weymouth police on an outstanding warrant around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

