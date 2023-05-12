Man facing charges in connection to deadly Trotwood house fire

A Clayton man is facing multiple charges in connection to a deadly house fire in March.

Trotwood police arrested a man on a murder warrant during a traffic stop on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the police department. While that person has not been identified, Montgomery County Jail records show that 29-year-old Savon Davis was arrested by Trotwood police Thursday afternoon and booked on multiple charges, including murder.

Charges including aggravated murder and aggravated arson were filed against Davis Monday in Montgomery County Municipal Court Western Division.

Court records allege Davis caused the death of a person identified as J.H and caused a fire or explosion to a residence in the 5300 block of Gardendale Avenue on or about March 11.

News Center 7 previously reported a homicide investigation was launched after a man was found dead in a house fire on Gardendale Avenue on March 12.

The man, who was later identified as 26-year-old Jaykwan D. Hardy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

We have reached out to Trotwood police for more information and we will continue updating this story as we learn more.