Man facing charges in connection to double stabbing in Southbridge

A man is facing charges in connection to a double stabbing in Southbridge.

According to police, on Sunday, September 3 around 1:12 a.m. officers responded to a business on Pleasant Street to investigate the report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found two people suffering from stab wounds and determined the suspect, later identified as Jose Luis Mandujano, 31, of Southbridge, fled the area.

One of the victims sustained a laceration on the hand and the other was stabbed in the chest. Both victims were transported to the hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Mandujano was located a short time later at his residence and officers made contact with him. After a brief struggle, Mandujano was taken into custody and taken to police headquarters for processing.

Mandujano is being charged with assault with intent to commit a felony to wit murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon to wit a knife, with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

He is being held on $25,040 cash bail pending his arraignment in Dudley District Court on Tuesday, September 5.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

