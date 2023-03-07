Man facing charges in deadly daylight shooting at Boston apartment complex

A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly daylight shooting at an apartment complex in Boston over the weekend, law enforcement officials announced Tuesday.

Austin Dillon, 36, of Dorchester, is expected to be arraigned Roxbury District Court on charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm after one person was killed in a shooting at an apartment building on Weaver Way in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers assigned to the Boston Police Fugitive Unit nabbed Dillon on a murder warrant in the area of Razella Street on Monday night.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a shooting at the apartment building around 3:30 p.m. found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatal shooting marks the latest of eight homicides in the city since the start of 2023.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives 617-343-4470.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW