Man facing charges in deadly Dayton shooting

The man accused of shooting and killing a 21-year-old in Dayton is facing charges.

Chaz Owens, Jr., 19, of Dayton, was charged with murder and felonious assault today, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Owens has been accused of shooting Dontai Goddard on Sept. 25, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police and medics were called to the 1200 block of W. First Street that afternoon on reports of a shooting.

When they got to the scene, they found Goddard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Owens was arrested on Sept. 28 and remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow.