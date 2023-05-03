Man facing charges in drive-by shooting that left a man in critical condition in South Side

A man is now facing charges in relation to a shooting in South Side that left a man in critical condition over the weekend.

Police were called to the shooting on the 1500 block of East Carson Street at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

When they arrived on the scene they found a man who had been shot in the left, arm and stomach.

Criminal documents say Kenniel Roberts, 31, is now facing multiple assault charges in relation to that shooting.

Police say they used surveillance footage and information from witnesses to learn that the shooter was a black man with a medium build and shoulder-length dreadlocks. They also saw that the shooter was driving a black Mitsubishi SUV.

The shooting allegedly happened after Roberts argued with his ex-girlfriend and another man. Police say they ran the ex-girlfriend’s name through their Quick Arrest program and learned Roberts’ name. The photo of him found in the program matched the description of the shooter captured by cameras and provided by witnesses. They also learned that Roberts owned a black 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander. Police say the license plate registered with that vehicle also hit a plate reader near the shooting scene at around 2:16 a.m.

Police have not located Roberts at this time.

