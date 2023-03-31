Man facing charges after found with a Glock switch

A man is facing federal charges after police found him with a Glock switch.

Donald Smith, 38, was not allowed to have a firearm or ammunition due to a previous felony he had been convicted of.

Police say Smith had a Glock with a Glock switch, which can turn the weapon into a fully automatic gun, making it a machine gun under federal law.

The Allegheny County District Attorney announced last week that charges can now be filed for the possession of Glock switches.

Smith, from Dormont, could face up to 26 years in prison or have to pay a fine of up to $500,000 if he is found guilty.

The arrest was made as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods which is a program designed to bring together all law enforcement agencies and reduce gun violence in local communities.

