Man facing charges after hitting ex-girlfriend in the head with hammer, police say

A man is facing charges after police say he attacked his ex-girlfriend with a hammer.

Police say they were called to Thompsonville Road at around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday after a father said he woke up to screaming and found his daughter unresponsive on a garage floor.

Court documents say there was a large pool of blood around the woman and bloody footprints that left the garage through a man door.

Police also found a hammer near the woman with what appeared to be blood and hair on it. The woman was taken to a hospital. She had a broken jaw, skull fractures and missing teeth.

Officers identified William McCann Oberschelp, 38, as a possible suspect after the victim’s father told them his daughter had just broken up with him and moved home just 10 days earlier.

Court documents say that police went to Oberschelp’s apartment in Bethel Park to ask him questions. When he greeted them he allegedly said, “I’m the one you’re looking for.”

Oberschelp told police he took an Uber to the house on Thompsonville Road and entered the house through the garage. He said he woke the victim out of her sleep and the two went to the garage where they began arguing. The argument escalated into an assault and Oberschelp allegedly began hitting the woman in the back of the head with a hammer and then kicked her multiple times once she was on the ground.

Oberschelp is facing attempted homicide, burglary and aggravated assault charges.

