Man facing charges after hunting incident

Jan. 5—DEER CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Conneaut Lake man is accused of injuring a passing motorist with a shotgun while he was hunting for pheasant in Deer Creek Township.

Brian T. Stanton, 35, was charged Thursday by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, shooting at or causing injury to human beings while hunting, unlawful shooting on or across highway and two counts of unlawful taking or possession of game or wildlife.

Stanton also is accused of exceeding the daily limit for pheasant hunting, according to the criminal complaint filed by Mario W. Altieri, a state game warden with the northwest region of the game commission.

The game commission's central dispatch received a report around 3:50 p.m. Oct. 26 that a man who had been driving north on Deer Creek Road in Deer Creek Township near State Game Land 270 heard a shot, then was hit in the face with a pellet.

Altieri and other law enforcement officials met the victim at the scene of the incident.

The man said he was driving his work truck near the State Game Lands parking area when he "heard a gunshot and immediately felt an impact on his face," as reported in a criminal complaint.

He parked his truck, exited the vehicle and questioned what had happened. He heard someone reply, "What?" and the victim told the other man that he had shot him in the face.

The other man, later identified as Stanton, "Oh," and the victim saw what appeared to be a man in a field to the west.

The victim returned his truck to work, then came back to the parking area about 15 minutes later to get information about the only other vehicle parked there.

The victim, who reported seeing pheasants in that area, declined an offer for medical treatment while showing authorities a spot about 50 yards off the road — where he thought the suspect had been standing.

Authorities followed footprints on the west side of Deer Creek Road through brush.

The game commission K-9 officer found a 20-gauge shotgun wad and several shotgun shell hulls.

Authorities visited a home in the Conneaut Lake that evening and found that the other vehicle parked at the State Game Lands was registered to the home's resident, a friend of Stanton.

The friend said he had been hunting for pheasants with Stanton and a third man along Deer Creek Road, where Stanton shot at a bird.

The friend said he heard Stanton have an exchange with an unknown man. The friend said he could not make out the exact words, but he heard Stanton apologize.

All three men started to walk toward the unknown man, who got in his vehicle and drove off. The resident said he thought that the pellets hit only the vehicle.

Authorities then questioned Stanton and the third member of their hunting party and determined that had all reached their limit of two pheasants a day on Oct. 26.

The third man told Stanton that he heard someone yell out after Stanton shot at a pheasant heading east.

Stanton confirmed that he had been going after a pheasant that his friend shot down. Another pheasant was flushed out of the brush, and Stanton shot at it, thinking he was about 90 to 100 yards from the road.

He said he unintentionally hit what he thought was a passing truck and heard a man yell out. Stanton asked what happened and if everyone was OK.

The trio waited around for about 15 minutes after the truck left to "try and figure out what just happened" and to finish up their hunt.

Stanton's preliminary hearing is set for 9:45 a.m. Jan. 25 with District Judge Douglas E. Straub, Pine Township.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.