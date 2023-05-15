Man facing charges for killing 11-year-old girl at Raleigh Christmas parade due in court

A man who is facing charges for killing an 11-year-old is set to appear in court as he faces a new felony count of involuntary manslaughter, according to Channel 9′s affiliate, WTVD.

Landen Glass is expected to appear for an arraignment. He is accused of hitting and killing 11-year-old Hailey Brooks after police say he lost control of his truck while pulling a float.

The Virginia native was indicted earlier this year and is being charged with other misdemeanors. WTVD has found in the past that authorities in Virginia.

Previously, WTVD found that Virginia authorities charged Glass several times with violations in that state, dating back to February 2021. Charges include multiple failures to have a vehicle inspected and several window tint violations.

Glass is currently on house arrest and has hired a prominent Raleigh defense attorney.

