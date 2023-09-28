Man facing charges after man shot, killed in front of grandchildren

A man is facing charges in connection to the shooting death of another man Sunday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Joseph Flippo is charged with tampering evidence and additional charges could be coming.

Flippo is accused of shooting and killing John Barnett in front of his grandchildren.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Grandfather killed trying to protect grandchildren in Montgomery County

Deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Ontario Avenue Sunday on reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck.

Upon arrival, deputies found Barnett in a driveway with a gunshot wound, Streck said. Deputies performed life-saving measures but he did not survive his injuries.

According to Streck a man went to a home and asked for another man who was not there. Barnett’s grandsons, who are 20 and 15 years old, couldn’t calm the man down so he went over to de-escalate the situation. The man then pulled out a gun and shot Barnett in front of his two grandsons and some neighbors.

Flippo is currently in the custody of the Montgomery County Jail on a $250,000 bond.