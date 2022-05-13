Man facing charges for marijuana transport after speeding stop

A man is facing charges after a Michigan State Police trooper found five pounds of marijuana in his vehicle on May 4 in Otsego Lake Township.

GAYLORD — A trooper from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post stopped a vehicle for speeding on southbound Interstate-75 near mile marker 274 in Otsego Lake Township on May 4.

The driver, a 33-year-old Decatur man, stated he did not have an identification. He was asked to exit the vehicle and the trooper found a Michigan ID in his pant pocket. It was discovered he had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest out of Mackinac County.

The driver told the trooper he had two ounces of marijuana in the back of the vehicle. The trooper checked the back of the vehicle and discovered almost five pounds of marijuana.

The driver was placed under arrest for the outstanding warrant and lodged in the Otsego County Jail. Additional charges of improper transportation of marijuana in a vehicle, delivery of marijuana, and driving while license suspended will be forwarded to the Otsego County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

