Man facing charges in Pittsburgh arrested while trying to flee country, sheriff’s office says

A man facing several charges in the City of Pittsburgh was arrested Wednesday night while he was attempting to flee the country, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier this week, the sheriff’s office said they received a tip that Emeka Kevin Ukaegbu, 30, was traveling to Philadelphia with plans to leave the country. Detectives from the sheriff’s office notified the Department of Homeland Security, who then arrested Ukaegbu at Philadelphia International Airport when he attempted to board a flight to London, England.

Ukaegbu, 30, was charged last December with burglary, theft and criminal mischief after police say he entered an apartment on the North Side and stole several items. He has a trial date set for June.

“I want to commend my detectives for swiftly following up the tip that my office received and thank Homeland Security for making sure this defendant was not able to board that plane,” said Sheriff Kraus.

Ukaegbu is currently lodged in the Delaware County Jail and will be transported back to Allegheny County next week.

