Man facing charges after police say he attacked a random man in his home after crashing car

Pittsburgh Police say a man told them he took ecstasy before he allegedly attacked a random man in his home on the street where he caused a car crash.

Police identified the driver of that car as 43-year-old Andrew Nelson. According to the criminal complaint, after hitting two cars, Nelson got out of his car without a shirt on and was acting like he was on drugs.

A city camera recorded the crash and Nelson’s behavior. The complaint states Nelson got into a fight and tried running from the police. He then allegedly punched one of the officers in the face and didn’t even seem phased when an officer tased him.

A witness who did not want to be identified said, “He was spaced. Spaced out, and the officer tased him. He pulled the taser out. They chased him. They tased him. They finally got him to the ground.”

Police arrested Nelson and took him to UPMC Mercy where he was still being combative and had to be restrained to a hospital bed. According to the complaint, while at the hospital Nelson told a detective “he had taken ecstasy.”

Meanwhile, police say the man who he beat up was found in his home laying on the floor next to his bed, unresponsive and bleeding. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Nelson is facing 14 charges including criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, burglary and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

