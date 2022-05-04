Man facing charges after police find explosives, drug lab inside Albemarle home

Police said they discovered explosives and a drug lab while responding to a 911 call in Albemarle Tuesday evening.

Officers were called at around 7:30 p.m. to a home on Holbrook Court near Lafayette Drive for reports of a person making violent threats.

They found a man, later identified as Jeremy Lee Crabtree, 32, on the porch with a gun. Authorities were able to negotiate with him, and he eventually surrendered.

While investigators searched the home, they found explosives. Police said the “suspicious items” were safely removed.

The Charlotte Fire hazmat team was also sent to the home after an active drug lab was found inside the home.

Police said charges are pending against Crabtree.

No other details have been released at this point, as this is an ongoing investigation.

