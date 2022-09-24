Man facing charges after police say he exposed himself to a minor at a restaurant

A Washington County man is being charged after police say he exposed himself at a family restaurant in Westmoreland County.

Court documents say William McDowell went into Bill’s Golfland Restaurant to allegedly use the bathroom, but instead, the 73-year-old man set his sights on a 13-year-old girl.

Court papers say McDowell made eye contact with the child and exposed himself.

He then proceeded to pleasure himself.

When questioned by police, the Coal Center man denied the allegations.

People who frequent the Westmoreland County attraction were shocked by what transpired.

“It’s demonic. People have demons. Demons are real,” said Bill’s customer, Heather. “We all need Jesus. We have lost respect for each other and this generation growing up.”

“I think they should take him and lock him up, throw the key away. We don’t need that going on,” said Mike Anderson.

Channel 11 asked Bill’s for a comment on the incident, but a manager wasn’t available.

In the meantime, McDowell faces a felony charge of corruption of minors, along with indecent exposure and open lewdness. McDowell is due in court in early October.

