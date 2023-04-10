Man facing charges after police find him traveling with missing teen

A man is facing charges after police found him traveling with a missing teen.

On Thursday, February 9, Northborough Police received a report that a 15-year-old boy from town was missing.

After an intensive, two-month investigation by the Northborough Police Detectives in collaboration with law enforcement partners at the U.S. Marshal’s Service, they were able to track the missing boy to Florida and New York.

On Friday, April 7, the missing boy was found on a passenger bus in New York City. The boy was traveling with a man.

The man identified as Michael Davis, 54 was arrested and charged with Custodial Interference.

“Davis is related to the missing boy, but was not authorized to be in his company while traveling,” police wrote.

According to police, Davis had an initial court appearance in New York City in which he waived rendition. He will be returning to Massachusetts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

