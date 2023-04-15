Man facing charges in relation to baby girl’s overdose death in Penn Hills

A man is facing charges in relation to a baby girl’s drug overdose death in Penn Hills.

Penn Hills police and medics were called to the 8100 block of Chaske Street on Jan. 14 for reports of an unresponsive baby. The baby, Zhuri Bogle, who was 7 months old at the time, died on the scene despite emergency crews’ efforts to revive her.

On March 14, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner confirmed Bogle died from a drug overdose.

Authorities say Bogle was under the supervision of her grandmother and her grandmother’s boyfriend, David Poindexter.

Investigators say that a stamp bag was found in Bogle’s throat.

Court documents show that an arrest warrant was issued for Poindexter on Friday.

The two were babysitting Bogle in January while her parents were at a play.

Poindexter was allegedly getting high and a bag of his drugs appeared to end up near the baby.

Channel 11 is working to learn whether Poindexter is in custody.

