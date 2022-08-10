Man facing charges after shooting at people in Myrtle Beach motel room, police say

A man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he shot at two people in Myrtle Beach motel room in Myrtle Beach.

Stephen Drayton-Thomling, 29, was arrested Monday and is still incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $400,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon.

He also faces two weapons charges and an assault and battery charge.

It is not clear if anyone was injured, WMBF-TV reported.

Officers responded to Summer Sands Motel Sunday, where they learned Drayton-Thomling had been arguing with an unidentified person before hitting them in the head with a gun, according to the arrest warrants obtained by the TV station.

The victim tried running into another room when Drayton-Thomling shot at her and her young daughter through a window, police records state.