Man facing charges in Shrewsbury hit-and-run crash that left young woman dead

A suspected hit-and-driver has been arrested in connection with a crash in Shrewsbury that claimed the life of a young woman who was walking home from work.

Jerry Santiago, Jr., 24, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Westborough District Court on charges including leaving the scene of personal injury resulting in death and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Route 9 at the South Street intersection around 10 p.m. Saturday found 20-year-old Ghufran Mutar suffering from serious injuries, the DA’s office said.

Mutar was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, where she later died of her injuries.

An investigation revealed that Mutar had finished her shift at CVS moments before she was struck.

When police tracked down Santiago’s Dodge Journey on Halloween, they discovered damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle, according to the DA’s office.

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Shrewsbury police with an investigation.

