Man Facing Charges In South Windsor Accused Of Faking COVID Test

A man already facing criminal charges in South Windsor and Hartford has been arrested and charged with illegally fabricating a positive COVID-19 test notification in order to avoid appearing before a Superior Court judge at a scheduled bond review hearing.

Junior Jumpp, 31, of Hartford, was charged Tuesday with second-degree forgery and fabricating physical evidence, following an investigation by the Statewide Prosecution Bureau in the Office of the Chief State's Attorney, according to information provided by the Connecticut State Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ).

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Jumpp was out on bond following his arrest in connection with a number of criminal cases pending in the New Britain Judicial District. Court-ordered conditions of his release on bond required he not be arrested in connection with any other crimes for which probable cause is found, according to the DCJ.

On Nov. 16, 2021, Jumpp was arrested by Hartford police on a warrant charging him with second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace. Ten days later, he was arrested in South Windsor on a warrant charging him with interfering with an officer and second-degree breach of peace, according to the DCJ.

Jumpp was subsequently ordered to appear before the Hon. Maureen Keegan in New Britain Superior Court on Nov. 30, due to his non-compliance with conditions of release. On Nov. 29, his defense counsel informed Judge Keegan and the State’s Attorney that he had received a screenshot from Jumpp purporting to be a positive COVID-19 test notification. Judge Keegan excused Jumpp from appearing on the following day, according to the DCJ.

Investigation revealed the notification was forged and fabricated by Jumpp to preclude him from having to appear before Judge Keegan on the bond review, according to the DCJ.

Jumpp is being held on $25,000 bond on the new charges. He currently has 11 pending cases at New Britain Superior Court, and one pending case at Hartford Superior Court, which is being transferred to New Britain.

He is slated to return to court Feb. 3.

