Man facing charges after stabbing incident in Washington County

A Washington man is recovering after being deeply slashed from ear to mouth Wednesday night.

Joshua Carr received 24 stitches after the injury.

Carr tells WPXI-TV’s Cara Sapida he didn’t know the suspect well, but just recognized him from the neighborhood.

Police arrested Shawn Laschinsky and charged him with felony aggravated assault.

They say Laschinsky approached Carr as he was exiting the Family Dollar on Wylie Avenue.

Carr said Laschinsky appeared to be high, sweating profusely and with eyes wide.

“He mumbled something. I said, ‘Are you okay? Are you good?’ He was sweating. He stumbled into me. He was like, ‘I heard you messing with my girl.’ I don’t know who your girl is,” Carr said.

Carr said it all happened very fast. Laschinsky pulled out a knife. “Next thing you know he turned around he slashed me in my face ... and then walked away like nothing happened.”

Laschinsky ran to an apartment building on the corner of Wylie Avenue and Jefferson Avenue.

A SWAT team surrounded the building before taking him into custody. Carr said he doesn’t know Laschinsky’s girlfriend at all.

“Never met her, never seen her, never knew who she was, didn’t even know he had a girl.”

Carr said he hopes Laschinsky gets drug treatment.

