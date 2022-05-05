Man facing charges after stabbing relative of former family friend, police say

A man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed a relative of a former friend.

Court documents show that police in Grove City responded to reports of a male who had suffered a stab wound on Sunset Ave on Tuesday.

When officers arrived at the scene they found 25-year-old Andrew Miller suffering stab wounds. Miller told police that he had been stabbed by Varick Vanistendael, one of his father’s former friends. In an interview with police, Miller said that his father had a falling out with the man after Vanistendael allegedly stole several items from them.

Miller told police that he ran into Vanistendael at the Grove City Borough Sheetz. Miller ended up driving behind the other man as they left the parking lot in their vehicles at the same time.

Court documents say that Vanistendael stopped his vehicle in the middle of the road, causing Miller to stop behind him. Vanistendael allegedly walked up and stabbed Miller three times. Police say Vanistendael then returned to his black Mercedes sedan and sped away.

Miller was life flighted to Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition.

Police arrived at Vanistendael’s home around 3 a.m. Tuesday and was taken into custody without incident around 12 p.m. Channel 11 was there when state police were on Wick Road.

Vanistendael is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

