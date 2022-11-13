Man facing charges after stealing car from repossession lot in McKeesport, police say

A man is facing charges after police say he pulled a woman from a vehicle in a repossession lot in McKeesport and then drove off with it.

Police were called to American Recovery in McKeesport for reports of a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found someone had pulled a woman from a Blue Mustang, gotten into it, and driven it through a fence onto Lysle Boulevard.

RELATED COVERAGE: Witnesses: Man steals car from repossession lot in McKeesport, pulls employee from vehicle

Court documents say police got behind the stolen Mustang on Oneil Boulevard and blocked an intersection at a traffic light before it could change, preventing the suspect from going any further. Police from six departments then told the man in the car he was under arrest and that he needed to exit the vehicle.

Officers say 25-year-old Raymont Troye Dallas was inside the car.

Authorities say Dallas refused to put his vehicle in park and tried to push through the police vehicles several times. Officers who surrounded the Mustang on foot said they feared for their lives and the lives of bystanders stuck in the gridlock, believing Dallas intended to hit them with the car.

Officers then drew their weapons and ordered Dallas out of the vehicle at gunpoint. Police say Dallas still refused to listen and they began using a tool to breach the driver-side window. When the window broke, officers opened the door and attempted to remove Dallas from the car. They say he made several attempts to grab an officer’s gun, but he was stopped.

Dallas then allegedly broke free from the police, which prompted an officer to tase him. Court documents say Dallas jumped out of the passenger-side door and ran across a high school lawn toward Eden Park Boulevard, which was where officers caught up to him and wrestled him to the ground. Officers said Dallas continued to fight with them until he was tased again and forcibly handcuffed.

Dallas faces charges of assault, criminal trespassing, robbery and robbery of a motor vehicle.

Story continues

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh teen killed, another seriously injured in crash on I-79 in Mercer County Women arrested for allegedly stealing perfume worth over $22,900 from Pittsburgh-area mall Dozens of kids found working illegally at meatpacking plants in 2 Midwest states, regulators say VIDEO: 1 person hospitalized, others injured after crash at gas station in Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts