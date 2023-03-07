Man facing charges after stealing church bell from Squirrel Hill cemetery, police say

Pittsburgh police arrested a man they said stole a church bell from a Squirrel Hill cemetery in February.

According to police, the bell, valued at around $2,000, belonged to Turner Cemetery and was stolen on Feb. 12. It was later found on a hillside in St. Clair Village.

It’s a steep roadway that gets narrow and windy towards the end leaving neighbors to believe it was a perfect spot to dump stolen property.

Matthew Pistelli, 54, is believed to have stolen the bell and was arrested, police said.

Pistelli is charged with theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief, unauthorized use of automobiles and trespass by motor vehicle.

