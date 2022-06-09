Man facing charges after two dogs attack local man

A Duquesne man is in a cast and has a broken thumb after he and his dog were attacked by two pit bulls.

According to police, the pit bulls were off their leashes and viciously attacked the man and his dog.

Now, the owner of the dogs has been charged.

Gabriella DeLuca spoke to the victim, and he relives the terrifying ordeal on Channel 11 News at 4 and 5.

Tune in to Channel 11 at 5:00 p.m. for the full story.

TRENDING NOW:

Heinz Field announces policies for 2022 Kenny Chesney concert Investigation related to Pagans Outlaw Motorcycle Gang leads to 3 arrested on weapons, drugs charges Man accepts plea deal, sentenced to prison for attempted abduction of girl at school bus stop VIDEO: ‘Thriftsburgh’ run by Pitt students aims to repurpose used goods DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts