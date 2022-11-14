Man facing charges after woman kidnapped from Quincy T station, raped, and left at mall

A Quincy man is facing charges after allegedly kidnapping a woman at the MBTA’s Wollaston Station in Quincy early Saturday morning and subjecting her to hours of sexual abuse before depositing her in a Brockton mall parking lot.

According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office, Christian Lynch, of Quincy, was arraigned Monday on charges of rape, kidnapping, strangulation, and assault and battery on a person age 60 or older.

The victim was allegedly walking to work when prosecutors say Lynch kidnapped her from the train station shortly after 7:00 a.m. She was then taken to a location where she was repeatedly strangled and sexually assaulted for several hours. At approximately 6:00 p.m., she was driven to a Lowe’s parking lot at Brockton’s Westgate Mall where she was “released”, according to the DA’s office. She was able to flag down a passerby who contacted police.

The victim was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital shortly after. According to the DA’s office, police were already looking for the victim because she did not show up to work.

Police were able to review survellienace video from the T station and identified characteristics of Lynch’s car that would identify him as the owner. Lynch was arrested Sunday at a convenience store near his house.

Lynch was also charged in a separate incident for attempted kidnapping and assault with the intent to rape. According to the DA’s office, he unsuccessfully attempted to pick up a female at the Wollaston T station hours before kidnapping the over-60 victim at 7 a.m.

Lynch pleaded not guilty and was held without bail pending a dangerous hearing on Nov 26.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW