Man facing costly repairs after hitting pothole in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dodging potholes isn’t fun, but it’s nothing compared to hitting them.

A massive pothole on Highway 109 in Sumner County means several people are staring down costly repairs.

Christopher Jackson’s Tuesday was off to a rocky start.

“I was expecting to go to work and have a good day, but this ruined everything,” Jackson said. “I wasn’t able to make it to work today.”

Jackson said he hit a pothole the size of a car on Highway 109 between Portland and Gallatin.

“When I struck it, I could tell something was wrong,” Jackson said. “When I got out, both of my rims on the driver’s side were bent. Both of my tires popped.”

His truck wasn’t the only vehicle with damage.

“There were at least 10 other vehicles pulled over from hitting it,” Jackson said. “Everyone else was trying to get over after noticing we were on the side of the road from hitting it.”

He said the repairs will cost him around $1,000.

Jackson hopes crews work fast to fix potholes across the area before someone gets hurt.

“These roads needs to be fixed,” Jackson said. “We pay a lot in taxes to get this stuff fixed. There is no reason to fill it in with rocks.”

When News 2 spoke with Jackson, he was getting new tires put on this truck.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) said the pothole was repaired Tuesday afternoon.

It’s unclear if it was caused by the recent snow and ice.

