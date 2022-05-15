Man facing criminal homicide charges after body found at Lower Burrell storage facility

The Westmoreland County district attorney and police are investigating after a body was found at a storage facility in Lower Burrell on Saturday morning.

Units responded to Leechburg Road this morning, and discovered the body once on scene.

District attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said the victim has been identified as Kelly Steele of Oklahoma Borough.

According to a release, Alfred Steele has been arrested and charged with criminal homicide and is currently in police custody.

“This is a horrible tragedy for Ms. Steele’s family and friends and Westmoreland County at large,” Ziccarelli said.

This is a developing story, and Channel 11 is actively working to learn more. Stay with us for additional details.

TRENDING NOW:

Keystone Oaks School District employee facing felony child porn charges Man flown to hospital after being struck by tree in Butler “Bans off Our Bodies!”: Hundreds rally in downtown Pittsburgh for abortion amid Supreme Court rumor VIDEO: Bethel Park police officer struck by car, driver in custody DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts