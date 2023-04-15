Man facing criminal mischief charges for allegedly shooting BBs at buildings

Apr. 14—The Owensboro Police Department has charged a man with multiple counts of criminal mischief for allegedly damaging 49 properties in the city.

Christopher L. Smithers, 21, of the 600 block of Delray Street, was charged Thursday with nine counts of second-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and 40 counts of third-degree criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor.

The incidents occurred over a period of days beginning April 6. The damage was done with what investigators believe was a BB or pellet gun, according to previous police reports.

OPD reports say the damage occurred in multiple neighborhoods. Reports estimate the property damage within city limits is more than $14,000.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office is also investigating several similar reports of vandalism that occurred about the same time.

OPD reports say detectives were able to locate surveillance video from a scene inside the city and from a location in the county. The video was used to develop a suspect vehicle, which was later located in the 1800 block of Reid Road.

Reports say Smithers was identified as a suspect, and he was located Tuesday afternoon in the 5700 block of Kentucky 144.

Smithers was incarcerated on a charge of failure to appear in court and charged with the criminal mischief counts, OPD reports say.

Daviess County Sheriff Brad Youngman said a sheriff's office detective was scheduled to interview Smithers on Thursday afternoon about the incidents in the county.