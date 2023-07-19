Man facing decades in prison after pleading guilty to 2020 homicide in Pueblo

A man who shot and killed another man at the Val U Stay Inn and Suites in December 2020 is set to be sentenced after recently pleading guilty to murder charges.

Mohamed Henry, 48, is scheduled to be sentenced for the murder of 37-year-old David Robert Scott Tilley. He pleaded guilty on July 10 to one count of second-degree murder in a plea agreement signed by 10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner. Henry was originally charged with first-degree murder.

In exchange for his plea of guilty, Henry will receive a sentence of between 25 and 44 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections, and five years of mandatory parole upon release. He also will be ordered to pay restitution to the family of the victim.

According to an affidavit authored by Pueblo police, officers were called to the Val U Stay Inn and Suites on North Hudson Ave. on Dec. 16, where they found Tilley had been shot in the back, the bullet exiting his chest.

A witness at the scene told police he saw Tilley exit the passenger seat of his vehicle in the parking lot and walk away from the vehicle. He stated he heard an unknown man yell something before hearing a loud pop. He said he then saw Tilley fall before an unknown assailant, later identified as Henry, kicked him in the head.

As the assailant walked back toward the building, the witness saw him wearing a black "COVID-style" mask, black stocking cap, black shirt, and pants, according to the affidavit.

Another witness told police that the man who shot Tilley was Henry, who went by the alias "New York," and that New York was in possession of a 9mm handgun.

The hotel manager said she had been informed by two separate clients who did not wish to be identified that Henry had killed Tilley. The manager stated that the two had a public and ongoing feud that was common knowledge at the motel.

According to the affidavit, surveillance footage obtained by police showed Henry exit the building prior to the shooting wearing clothing matching that of the witnesses' description of the shooter. After the shooting, he was seen on camera reentering the building before leaving shortly after.

Henry was later picked up by police at a nearby gas station.

A person familiar with both Henry and Tilley told police she knew they had a preexisting feud.

The witness stated that several days before the shooting, Tilley was at her apartment and made threats to kill Henry. She also said she'd heard Henry threaten to kill Tilley and told police both men owned handguns.

Security footage showed Henry walking out of the front of the motel after the shooting with a blue backpack and orange handle. The backpack, which Henry did not have with him when taken into custody, was later recovered.

The backpack contained a Hi-Point 9mm Luger handgun, along with a magazine and ammo, which matched a spent shell casing found on scene, according to the affidavit.

Henry is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 1 in the court of Judge Thomas Flesher.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Man pleads guilty to murder in December 2020 homicide in Pueblo