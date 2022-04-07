Man facing drug distribution charge pleads guilty

Apr. 7—NEWBURY — A Maine man charged with heroin trafficking was released from custody Wednesday after pleading guilty to a lesser charge, heroin possession with intent to distribute, during his appearance in Newburyport District Court.

Benjamin Rebello, 31, of Sanford, was initially sentenced to two years in jail but saw all but 24 days suspended for two years while on probation. Judge Peter Doyle gave Rebello credit for 24 days already served behind bars allowing him to leave the courthouse with the many friends and family who were in the gallery.

"I wish you the best of luck with your sobriety," Doyle said, who then thanked those in attendance for their support.

During Rebello's two years on probation, he must stay out of trouble with the law and remain drug and alcohol free with random screens.

Rebello was summonsed by state police June 3, 2021, after a trooper found him passed out in a grassy area near the Scotland Road exit off Interstate 95. After being found, he was transported to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport for treatment. Inside a backpack laying next to Rebello, police found 26.5 grams of heroin and hypodermic needles, according to court records.

The incident took place only hours after Rebello was placed on probation for stealing a muscle car in Amesbury before being caught injecting himself with drugs behind a CVS Pharmacy.

Rebello came to the courthouse on his own in mid-March and was placed in custody moments after his arraignment.

In his report, Trooper Andrew Kilbarian had just got off Interstate 95 south at the Scotland Road exit on June 3, 2021, about 2 a.m. when he spotted a Newbury police officer checking a truck parked on the side of the road with its lights on.

The Ford F-150 pickup had a full tank of gas and its engine was running. While the Newbury police officer stayed with the truck, Kilbarian got back in his cruiser and drove around the area, looking for the driver.

Kilbarian drove as far as Newburyport before turning around and heading back toward the empty truck. After taking the Scotland Road exit at I-95 south, he found Rebello lying in an area of tall grass on the right shoulder about 60 yards away from the truck, a backpack next to him.

"I eventually was able to wake the individual up," Kilbarian wrote in his report. "Once awake, the man jumped to his feet and began pacing back and forth and jumping in the air frantically. The individual was also slurring his speech and was unaware of where he was and what he was doing. The individual believed he was in Connecticut. Additionally, the male had very small, pinpoint pupils which led me to believe he was under the influence of illicit drugs."

Rebello told the trooper who he was and that he was living in a sober home due to being a drug addict.

"He also advised that he may have taken heroin recently but did not remember the events of the evening well enough to be sure," Kilbarian wrote in the report.

While Kilbarian was speaking to Rebello, another trooper searched the backpack and found a plastic bag containing heroin and numerous hypodermic needles. The heroin was weighed at the Newbury barracks and was heavy enough to charge Rebello with drug trafficking, according to court records.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

