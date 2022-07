The Daily Beast

Ed Jones/AFP via GettyA 20-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head while walking through the Upper East Side neighborhood of New York City on Wednesday night, police said.The woman was pushing a stroller when she was attacked, according to a spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams’ office. A man approached her from behind, shot her once in the head, then ran from the scene, authorities told CBS New York.She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to multiple r