Man facing DWI charge in New Hampshire crash that left 2 motorcyclists dead

A man is facing a charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated in connection with a crash in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Sunday that left two motorcyclists dead, officials said.

George Palazzo Jr., 53, of Nashua, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court on that DWI charge, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a collision near the intersection of Daniel Webster Highway and Independence Drive around 3 p.m. found a pickup truck that had crashed head-on with a motorcycle.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Palazzo Jr. had crossed over the median and struck the motorcycle, claiming the life of a 68-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman, according to police. Their names haven’t been released.

“Officers made contact with Palazzo Jr. at the scene and made observations that he appeared to be impaired by alcohol,” the department said in a statement.

Prakalya Ganesh told Boston 25 that she saw the flames as she and her dad were driving by the scene of the wreck.

“I thought it was like an orange flag at first, but then it started growing and half the truck caught on fire,” she said. “Then it started exploding.”

Neighborhood resident Emily DiMarco told Boston 25 that drivers “speed badly” in the area where the crash happened.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact the Nashua Police Department Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW