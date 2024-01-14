Man facing DWI, multiple hit-and-run charges after arrest in Catawba Co.

A man is facing multiple charges after being arrested in Catawba County on Sunday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP).

Troopers told Catawba County bureau reporter Dave Faherty that they arrested Ricardo Padilla and charged him with multiple counts of hit-and-run crashes and driving while intoxicated.

They say he was driving south in northbound lanes on NC 321 early Sunday morning.

The NCSHP says they performed a pit maneuver on Padilla’s pickup truck and were able to stop him near the Catawba and Lincoln County lines.

Officials say Padilla blew a.15 during a breathalyzer test—almost twice the legal limit.

Two people were hurt near the River Road exit, just 11 miles north of where troopers stopped Padilla.

The NCSHP says at least two people were sent to the hospital for earlier crashes in Catawba County.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

