Man facing DWI, vehicular battery charges after crashing into bus in Sioux Falls

A man is facing multiple charges after running a red light and crashing into a bus, injuring at least one person.

Sioux Falls police say the crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 54th Street North and Cliff Avenue.

The driver of the bus was ejected from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital. The victim had non-life threatening injuries.

Charges against the man include DWI second, vehicular battery, driving with a revoked license, reckless driving, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled drug. Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers found psilocybin mushrooms inside the vehicle.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Man facing vehicular battery charges after crashing into bus in Sioux Falls