Man facing eight felony charges in August shooting

Sep. 24—Johnson faces attempted murder, arson charges

A man accused of hiding to ambush to shoot at his ex-girlfriend has been indicted on eight felony charges by the Lawrence County Grand Jury.

Jerrino D. Johnson, 52, of South Point, has been indicted with three counts of first-degree felony attempted murder with a firearm specification, second-degree felony felonious assault with a firearm specification, third-degree felony having weapons under disability (meaning he had previously been convicted of a felony and isn't allowed to have a firearm), third-degree felony tampering with evidence, first-degree felony arson and first-degree felony aggravated arson.

The arson charges are from when he attempted to burn down the same victim's house in June.

The case began on Aug. 23 when a teacher on her way to work called the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office to report she had been shot at by man dressed head-to-toe in camouflage.

She said she felt ill and pulled off State Route 93 into a gravel lot near the Lawrence County Juvenile Center.

She said an unknown man approached her vehicle on foot and began to shoot at her with a handgun while she sat in her vehicle. The woman was uninjured, but Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless said it appeared at least one bullet went through the back glass of the teacher's vehicle and a second bullet struck the rear fender on the passenger side of the vehicle as she fled the scene and went back to Ironton to meet with law enforcement officers.

No court appearance has been set yet.